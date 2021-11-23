COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’re planning to deep-fry your turkey this year, SWACO will take that used oil off your hands.

Bring the fryer oil in a sealed container to their facility next week, and they will dispose of it safely. Every year, people clog up their pipes with used fat an oil. Avoid an expensive call to the plumber by getting rid of it safely.

The facility is on 645 East 8th Avenue, Columbus. Wed: 12pm-6pm, Thurs: 9am-5pm Fri: 12pm-6pm

Oils, fats, and drains don’t mix

Aqua Ohio helps people to understand the problems they will create for themselves when they pour oils and fats down the drain.

It’s no secret that fats, oils and grease are common ingredients in holiday meals and baked goods, Aqua Ohio said in a media release. Here’s some tips for how to deal with the leftovers:

Never pour grease (including turkey drippings!) down sink drains or into toilets. Instead, carefully pour warm grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool and dispose of it in the trash.

Use strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids.

Dispose food scraps and grease into a trash can – especially butter, lard, sauces and dairy products that can all contribute to blockages.

Holiday fire risks

Keep yourself safe from holiday fires by following these tips from the Ohio Department of Insurance:

Do not leave any cooking area unattended.

Set a timer as a reminder of the food you are preparing.

Maintain a “kid-free zone” of 3 feet around the stove or areas where hot food or drinks are being prepared.

Keep paper towels and napkins away from hot surfaces.

Keep deep-fried turkey cooking out of the garage, away from your home, and wooden structures.

Before frying a turkey, place it in the fryer and cover it with water to determine the exact amount of oil you will need to prevent a fire caused by overflow.

Have an appropriate fire extinguisher handy.

If the situation becomes more serious, evacuate and call 911.

If you have to file an insurance claim, take photographs or video of the damage and immediately contact your insurance agent or company. Provide complete and accurate information when submitting a claim to avoid delay.

You can call the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 or visit www.insurance.ohio.gov if you have insurance questions and concerns. Additional safety tips are available from the State Fire Marshal’s Office at www.com.ohio.gov/fire/Prevention.aspx