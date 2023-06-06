COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Tuesday, thanks in part to wildfires in eastern Canada.

Running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., air quality in central Ohio will have pollution levels that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

MORPC issues the alerts when pollution levels exceed 100 on a 0-500 scale. Tuesday’s pollution level is projected to be 102, according to MORPC.

Active children, the elderly, and people with asthma and COPD are likely to experience more severe symptoms during an alert, MORPC said. Those at risk are advised to limit their outdoor activity in the morning; if you do experience symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.

Canada is in the midst of one of the worst starts on record to its wildfire season. The current air pollution in central Ohio is the result of wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for moderate winds that will help disperse the pollution, but those same winds will also carry smoke into the region, which means a second Air Quality Alert could be issued, MORPC said.