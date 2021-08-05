TSA stops loaded gun from making it onto plane at CMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration managed to stop a loaded gun from making it through security and onto a plane at John Glenn Columbus International Airport this week.

The incident happened around 4:50 Wednesday morning.

Officers say the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber. The passenger told officers he has an Ohio concealed carry permit and didn’t realize the gun was in his carry-on bag.

TSA officers alerted Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police, who cited the traveler and confiscated the weapon.

A typical first offense costs the traveler $4,100, according to TSA.

In a statement, TSA reminded travelers to double-check their carry-on luggage before going through security.

“Despite a steady increase in the number of travelers being screened each day, TSA is focused on its security mission and will remain vigilant to ensure that any type of security threat does not make it into the sterile area of the airport or onto an aircraft,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker.

According to TSA, this is the 14th firearm detected at CMH this year.

Information on how to travel safely with a firearm is available on the TSA’s website.