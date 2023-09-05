COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confiscated two loaded handguns at John Glenn International Airport during Labor Day weekend.

According to TSA, the handguns were found in passengers’ carry-on baggage, which violates federal rules for traveling with firearms.

The first gun was found at the checkpoint on Friday at approximately 6:10 a.m. TSA said the gun was loaded with 17 rounds, but none were chambered.

The second was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 a.m. This gun was loaded with six rounds with none chambered, TSA said.

So far this year, 35 guns have been found at John Glenn this year. In 2022, 40 guns total were found at TSA checkpoints.

Travelers are allowed to fly with their firearms; however, those firearms must be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case separately from ammunition and declared at the baggage check-in counter.

“Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Blake said in a press release.

People who carry their guns to a TSA checkpoint can face federal fines of as much as $14,950, depending on the circumstances, the administration said. Passengers will also have their TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years.

