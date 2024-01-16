Watch a previous report on the death of Lindsey Maccabee in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recently published true crime book theorizes that a string of murders and missing persons cases in the Columbus area is the result of serial killers.

In Killers Amidst Killers, investigative journalist Billy Jensen reports on 18 missing and murdered women in the Columbus area. The cases date to 2017, when two friends, Lindsey Maccabee, 30, and Danielle Greene, 25, went missing within weeks of each other. Their remains were both found a short time later. Both Maccabee and Greene struggled with addiction, the book claims.

The book details an investigation into Maccabee and Greene’s cases, as Jensen uncovers 18 other unsolved cases of missing and murdered women in the area. The victims reported on in the book struggled with opioid addiction, according to the book description.

Throughout Jensen’s investigation, he theorizes that the women were victims of serial killers operating under cover of the opioid epidemic in Columbus.

“Sharks go where the swimmers are,” the book description says. “Serial killers go where the easy prey are: Ground zero of the opioid epidemic. The heart of America.”

A Publisher’s Weekly review reads: “Jensen asks a lot of questions but gets few answers in this thought-provoking and disturbing examination of how serial killers could have operated [unsuspectedly] in areas of Ohio ravaged by the opioid epidemic during the 2010s.”

The 256-page book can be found at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon, along with numerous other bookstores and online retailers.