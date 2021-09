COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say a shooting in southeast Columbus early Sunday, morning has left four people in critical condition and one stable.

According to officers, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on the 2300 block of Weyburn Road, off of Refugee Road. Police are also investigating a second scene a block east of Weyburn at the McThai Center shopping plaza.

The victims were transported to Grant Hospital.

