COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are expected to give an update one week after a triple homicide on the Southeast Side in which two children were gunned down in front of an apartment complex.

The update, with Det. Terry Kelley, is expected at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live in the player above.

The shooting took place Dec. 7, with Londynn Wall-Neal, 6, Demetrius Wall-Neal, 9, and Charles Wade, 22, being shot while inside a car in the the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive. Once officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but all three died shortly after.

Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts responded to the scene, telling media “enough is enough” with gun violence in the city. The next day, Mayor Andrew Ginther said “it can never be normal” for children to become homicide victims, and Kelley took the unusual step of publicly giving out his phone number to solicit tips.

“All the evidence that we have at the scene indicates that this is not a random act,” Kelley said last week. “It does appear to be a targeted assassination, and there’s no other way to say it.”

Londynn and Demetrius attended Canal Winchester schools.