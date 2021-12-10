COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus police continue to urge anyone with information on the shooting deaths of two young children and a young man, on the city’s southeast side, to come forward.

“I’ve been to a lot of homicides in the last 33 years,” said Deputy Chief Tim Becker. “This one stands out. It’s kids slaughtered in a car, helplessly. Anybody who wouldn’t be outraged by this, I think needs to rethink their moral compass.”

On Tuesday evening, police were called to Kodiak Drive where they found 6-year-old Londynn Wall-Neal, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and 22-year-old Charles Wade shot. All three were later pronounced dead.

According to police, the three victims were sitting in a vehicle when two suspects approached and started shooting. Detective Terry Kelley, the lead detective on the case, said earlier this week that this appears to be a targeted assassination.

According to Becker, a few tips have come in, and more are still needed.

“Some people are coming forward,” he said. “We need more people to come forward. The whole no snitching thing — these are kids assassinated in a car. It’s just crazy to me that somebody would think that no snitching code is more important than these kids’ lives.”

Anyone with information on this case can share that with the CPD’s Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477, or Det. Kelley at (614) 778-9706.