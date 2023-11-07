A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people who were indicted on charges related to a 2021 attempted murder now all face prison time.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher Freeman, 30, Donyea Spruell, 21, and 26-year-old Sha’Briana Jenkins have all pleaded guilty to charges related for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times.

According to police, officers responded to the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue for a report of a shooting on May 27, 2021. At the scene, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her upper body, including two to the heart. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and recovered.

The prosecutor’s office said that Freeman and Spruell were planning to kill a man, described as a rival gang member, and enlisted the help of Jenkins. The three planned to shoot the man at an address near a restaurant when they vehicle approached.

A vehicle that was identical to the one Jenkins described to the other two suspects pulled up, leading to the suspects firing off more than 30 rounds. Inside the car was the female victim who was picking up dinner and was not known to the suspects.

Spruell pleaded guilty on Nov. 2 to conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Freeman pleaded guilty on Monday to the same charges while Jenkins pleaded guilty in May to felonious assault.

Spruell, who already had a 15-year prison sentence, had another 15 years tacked on. Freeman was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison and Jenkins will be sentenced in January.