Trio of artists to be honored on Lincoln Theater Walk of Fame this month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Lincoln Theatre Association announced Tuesday it will hold a Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, July 31, to honor and commemorate three Columbus trailblazers who made an impact on the community in central Ohio throughout their professional careers.

Jazz musician Arnett Howard, artist Roman Johnson, and poet Charles “Is Said” Lyons will all be memorialized with their names alongside a star on the sidewalk in front of the historic Lincoln Theatre.

“You have to do it and you have to love it…I did it and I love it, I love music,” Howard said.

From 1988 to 2002, Howard led Arnett Howard’s Creole Funk Band, and he performed over 5,000 concerts during his storied musical career. Howard has also written several books about the Columbus music scene, and he taught Columbus Jazz History at his alma mater, Capital University.

Now, Howard will see his name memorialized alongside his friend Lyons, and his fellow inductee, Johnson, who passed away at the age of 88 in 2005.

“I’m very honored,” Howard said.

“The first thing that came to my mind was what have I done,” said Lyons, who chatted with Howard inside the Lincoln Theatre.

As a poet and author, Lyons has written several books, plays, and he conducts educational writing workshops for children in central Ohio.

“I’ve traveled the world and when you travel the world, you have a lot to write about for the rest of your life,” he said.

“I write about everything under the sun because everyone and everything has a story,” he added.

“Football Friday Nite, Football Friday Nite,” Howard sang with a smile.

As the composer of the NBC4 Football Friday Nite theme song that central Ohio high school football fans have been singing for 28 years, Howard feels honored to have his legacy remembered on the Lincoln Theatre Walk of Fame.

“I hope that when I pass on, that they’ll continue to do the song and they’ll send my brothers the checks,” Howard said with a laugh.

To learn more about the inductee ceremony, visit www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.