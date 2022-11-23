COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been indicted for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times.

Columbus police said Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spurell, and Sha’Briana Jenkins were all indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the May 27, 2021, shooting.

According to online court records, Freeman, 30, of Columbus, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of conspiracy, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and possessing a weapon under disability. Online records for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office show he is being held in Franklin County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

Spruell, 20, also of Columbus, is facing two charges of attempted murder, and one count each of conspiracy, felonious assault, and weapon under disability.

Jenkins, 25, of Reynoldsburg, is facing two charges of attempted murder and one count each of felonious assault and conspiracy.

Online records do not list court dates for Spruell or Jenkins.

According to police, officers responded to the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue for a report of a shooting on May 27, 2021. At the scene, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the grand jury alleges that the trio had planned to kill a man who was with the woman at the time of the shooting.