COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital is hosting its TriFit Challenge Sunday, affecting morning northwest traffic around campus.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, bikers will kick off the TriFit Challenge at Antrim Park before continuing on a course that will take them through parts of northwest Columbus and Upper Arlington west of the main campus before concluding on Lane Avenue and Ohio Stadium.

View a map of the full route here.

Participants will swim up to .9 mile in Antrim Lake, bike up to 26 miles to Lincoln Sports Field and run up to 6.4 miles through OSU’s campus. The challenge is part of the Ross Heart Hospital Wellness Series, which aims to increase awareness about heart disease prevention. Proceeds go to heart and vascular research at OSU.