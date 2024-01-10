COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date is set for the city of Columbus’ lawsuit against a west side bus terminal.

The original trial began in December but was postponed when the judge recused herself days after allegations surfaced of an improper conversation between her and Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The trial will now happen on March 4-6 in front of a visiting judge.

Judge Gary Dumm is now taking over the case.

During a hearing Wednesday morning, Dumm said that although some witnesses already testified during the original trial, he wanted to hear the testimonies for himself in March.

City Attorney Zach Klein sued the Greyhound bus terminal on Wilson Road back in August.

“We were ready to try it back in December and get a victory,” Klein said. “Obviously, some circumstances beyond my control occurred. We’re eager to work with this new judge. We’re ready to present the case as soon as possible and the judge set the trial date in March, so we’ll be ready to go in March.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Dumm mentioned that both sides should consider settling – an idea Joe Miller, the attorney representing the owner of the bus terminal, said he is open to.

“This case isn’t all black and white,” Miller said. “This case shouldn’t be about shutting down the terminal or not. It should be about what’s a reasonable accommodation that provides this important service to the citizens of Columbus and yet weighs the city’s concerns fairly as well.”

Klein wants to declare the Greyhound bus station a public nuisance. If granted, the owners would need to bring the terminal into compliance or risk a year-long closure.

“A lot of families continue to suffer on the west side because of the poor location of the current Greyhound station and we are ready to make our case on why it needs to be shut down or at an absolute minimum a significant reduction of service,” Klein said.

But the lawyers representing Greyhound and Barons Bus said they are ready to show why a bus terminal like this one is necessary.

“The fundamental importance of inner-city bus travel here in Columbus, the 14th largest city in America,” Miller said. “We feel convinced we’ll have a full and fair hearing before the judge weighing all of those important considerations.”