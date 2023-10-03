COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus police officer charged with murder and reckless homicide in the shooting of Donovan Lewis will not stand trial this year.

NBC4 confirmed with defense attorney Mark Collins that the trial for Ricky Anderson was continued on Tuesday. Anderson is expected to appear for a status hearing on Jan. 17, 2024 with no new trial date put in place.

Anderson was indicted Friday in the killing of Lewis last August. Body camera footage released by Columbus police shows Anderson firing his gun one second after opening the door to a bedroom where Lewis was seen sitting up. Officers were serving a misdemeanor arrest warrant on Lewis at the time.

Columbus police announced in March that Anderson retired in “bad standing” from the department, meaning he can no longer have his gun or his department badge. Anderson posted bond one day after his arraignment in the amount of $50,000, or 10 percent of his court-assigned $500,000 on Aug. 8.

Last week, the murder trial for retired Franklin County deputy Jason Meade was postponed from its Oct. 30 start date with no new date scheduled. Meade faces two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide after he shot and killed 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020.