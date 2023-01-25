COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins when she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas, made her first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

A federal judge set Jackson’s next court date for March 15 for a final pretrial conference. Afterward, her trial was tentatively set to begin on March 20. She also waived her detention hearing on Wednesday, but could ask for it to be held at a later date if she changes her mind.

On Monday, she appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was charged with two counts of kidnapping and several lesser charges including driving while under suspension, reckless operation and failure to stop. Bond was set at $1.5 million, and based on her prior conviction history, including one for child endangerment, she was ordered to stay away from all minors.

Her Municipal Court appearance was preceded by sentencing in Indiana court related to spitting on a deputy while being taken into custody. A plea agreement was reached with 305 days of her sentence suspended, and served 10 more days in Indiana to fulfill the remaining days of her sentence.

On Dec. 19, Jackson is accused of stealing a running car from the parking lot of a Donatos that contained five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas.

After the initial kidnapping, an Amber Alert was issued nearly four hours later, with Ky’air located outside and wrapped in a quilt while still in his car seat at a parking lot near a Dayton airport early the next morning. On Dec. 22, Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis and Kason was found inside the missing car in the parking lot of a pizza shop.

At the federal level, Jackson faces at least 20 years in prison and up to life in prison for each count of kidnapping a minor, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.