COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been moved to November.

At a hearing Tuesday, Coy’s attorney said he is recovering from hip replacement surgery.

Coy shot Andre’ Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive. According to reports, Hill approached Coy with a phone in his left hand while his right hand was not visible. Coy then shot Hill, hitting him four times. No weapon was found at the scene.

Court records show Coy is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and two charges of dereliction of duty for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s trial was originally scheduled to begin March 7.

The new date for the trial is Nov. 7. A status conference is scheduled for May 25.

Below: Columbus police body camera footage after the shooting of Andre’ Hill.