COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second day of testimony took place Wednesday in the trial of Columbus Police Sergeant Holly Kanode, who faces two misdemeanor charges stemming from downtown protests in the summer of 2020.

Kanode is charged with falsification and dereliction of duty. She is one of three officers charged by a special prosecutor hired by the city to investigate the department’s response to the protests.

On Wednesday, the special investigator hired by the city to look into how Columbus police officers responded to protesters took the stand.

Retired FBI agent Richard Wozniak walked the court through video evidence that led to charges of falsification and dereliction of duty against Kanode.

The video shown in the courtroom came from cell phone and body-camera footage which the prosecution argues proves the protestor did not commit a crime.

Kanode’s attorneys argued that is irrelevant to the case as they said the prosecution cannot prove what Kanode thought she saw amid the chaos of the protests.

“To have a witness who is an investigator try to sit here and listen to what a conversation is and report it as evidence– it’s not appropriate.” said defense attorney Mark Collins.

The prosecution said they expect to call at least three more witnesses, including the officers Kanode spoke with at the scene of the incident.

Kanode waived her right to a jury trial, meaning the judge will make the ruling.

She and the other two officers are on leave from the department pending the outcome of the charges against them.