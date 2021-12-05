COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Ohio State heading to the Rose Bowl, travel agencies are gearing up for the Buckeye faithful to start booking trips.

The owner of Reynolds Travel Agency said while they have been busier lately, the agency is still in a bit of a recovery period.

Owner Ike Reynolds said due to COVID-19, the business has been slow to see a restart so far, especially given the rise of the delta and omicron variants of the virus.

On top of that, Reynolds said with the Buckeyes missing a spot in the College Football Playoff, it’s caused their ticket packages to slow down a bit.

However, he added the Buckeyes still have a great following and that the Rose Bowl Parade is still extremely popular, so only time will tell how many Ohioans will attend the Pasadena, Ca. game.

“We just don’t know about how the Rose Bowl is going to go,” Reynolds said. “I’m sure the fans were disappointed with the Michigan loss, they’re maybe disappointed we’re not in the College Football Playoff, so it’s a little hard, early to measure.”

This will be the Buckeyes’ 16th appearance in the game, going in with an 8-7 record. The game is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m.