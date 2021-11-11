COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some viewers reached out this week over concerns of the garbage along the side of central Ohio highways.

The trash along highways can lead to clogged drains, which causes roadways to flood.

The Ohio Department of Transportation spends about $4 million on trash pickup each year and has spent more than $48 million over the last decade dealing with litter.

For anyone wanting to help with trash along the highways, you can look into organizations like Ohio’s “Adopt-A-Highway” or “Keep Columbus Beautiful.”