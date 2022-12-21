COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to central Ohio this weekend for two performances.

(Courtesy Photo/Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

The multi-platinum, progressive rock group is performing its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Nationwide Arena. Tickets are on sale from $38 to $189, benefitting Goodwill Columbus and A Kid Again.

TSO returned to touring in 2021 after a its first year off the road in more than two decades in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s tour spans 60 cities across the nation with performances in Cincinnati, Youngstown, Toledo, Dayton and Cleveland.

Music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said this tour is one of his favorites. Based on the group’s multi-platinum album and special, “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” is a rock opera featuring fan-favorites like “Christmas Canon,” “Good King Joy” and “Music Box Blues.”

“It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road,” said Pitrelli.

TSO is donating at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity, with millions already donated by the group. Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 shows to about 18 million fans, with tours grossing more than $725 million.

Learn more about the tour here.