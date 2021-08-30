Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Nationwide Arena Dec. 26

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The music group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Columbus later this year for two holiday concerts.  

TSO’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stores” concert will be returning to Nationwide Arena, with a 3 p.m. and a 6 p.m. show, December 26.  

According to a release from the group: 

“Christmas Eve & Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father. The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years. The rock opera also features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 17 at Ticketmaster.com.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Police investigating north Columbus shooting

Central Ohio family puts faith over fear as daughter battles rare brain cancer

Nurse practitioner, patient asks for blood donations to central Ohio Red Cross

Overnight Weather Forecast 08-29-2021

Ohio rescue team ready to assist after Hurricane Ida

Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $3.23

More Local News