Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Nationwide Arena Dec. 26

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The music group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Columbus later this year for two holiday concerts.

TSO’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stores” concert will be returning to Nationwide Arena, with a 3 p.m. and a 6 p.m. show, December 26.

According to a release from the group:

“Christmas Eve & Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father. The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years. The rock opera also features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 17 at Ticketmaster.com.