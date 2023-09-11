COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A holiday concert tradition is returning to Nationwide Arena just a few days after Christmas.

Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) announced it will have two shows in Columbus on Dec. 30 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform in Columbus, Dec. 30, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment)

TSO will also perform in Toledo on December 1, Cleveland on Dec. 22, Dayton on Dec. 28, and Cincinnati on Dec. 29.

Tickets will be on sale starting September 15 at 10 a.m. with “specially priced” tickets available for one week only starting at $39.