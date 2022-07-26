The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, 17. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking is missing in central Ohio.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, an unaccompanied 17-year-old girl, who is the victim of human smuggling and trafficking, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities suspect that traffickers are threatening Cruz-Rios because her mother and child are in Mexico.

CPD asked Anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 614-645-4545, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.