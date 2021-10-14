COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As thousands of people descend on downtown Columbus for Sunday’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, drivers and COTA riders are being reminded to expect travel delays and reroutes.

Marathon officials say road closures will begin Thursday morning at the start/finish line in the North Bank Park area of Long St. between Neil Ave. to Hocking St.

Friday road closures

Long St. between Neil and Hocking St. (2 lanes only) will re-open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for rush hour and then Long St. from Marconi to Hocking will close for the weekend at 9:30 a.m.

Spring St. will be closed from West St. to Hocking St. at 11 p.m.

Neil Ave. will be closed south of New Public Way to the combined Start/Finish Line at Long St. at 11 p.m.

Entrances and exits from all Nationwide parking lots and garages will remain accessible

COTA reroutes will begin on Friday, when the accompanying Health & Fitness Expo gets underway at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Expo hours are scheduled from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Parking areas are listed on the Convention Center’s web site.

Saturday road closures

Spring Street will re-open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ home game, and then will close until 6 p.m. Sunday

On Sunday, race day officials say runners will need to be downtown early in time for the corralls to open at 6 a.m. The race itself begins at 8 a.m. Parking information can be found on the Arena District’s web site.

Sunday road closures

Marathon officials say roads will be subject to partial or full closure “based on the expected arrival times of the first and last athletes.”

Spring Street, Long Street and Neil Ave. will open back up to traffic at 6 p.m.

According to COTA, nearly all downtown transit stops will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday. In addition, more than 500 transit stops will be closed at some point Sunday in Downtown Columbus, German Village, Bexley, North Bank, Arena District, Short North, Victorian Village, The Ohio State University, Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington.

Details of all reroutes can be found on COTA’s web site. Anyone with questions is urged to call COTA customer service Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.