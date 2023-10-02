COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Traffic camera footage of a Sunday morning fatal crash on an east Columbus highway showed a wrong-way driver speeding head-on towards another vehicle.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states that at 9:44 a.m. on Interstate 270 North just south of Agler Road, a green Toyota was driving the wrong-way. Traffic camera footage from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the Toyota driving incorrectly on I-270 with a black Hyundai approaching it head-on before colliding.

The Hyundai looked to be changing lanes with a white van in front with the collision occurring between the lanes.

The traffic footage can be seen in the player below and has been edited to avoid showing the impact.

The wrong-way driver of the Toyota was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m. The driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalized at Mount Carmel East but was stable when they were taken there. Authorities have not disclosed why the driver was going the incorrect way.

The road was closed for more than three hours after a large response from emergency personnel, including the sheriff’s office and Mifflin Township police.