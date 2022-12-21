COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 70 on the West Side was closed Wednesday afternoon at its intersection with I-270 because of an accident involving an overturned semi.

You can see traffic camera footage in the player above.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure about 1:20 p.m. An image posted to social media showed a semi on its side blocking the roadway. Rescue crews were on scene.

Westbound traffic on I-70 was being forced to exit onto I-270. Traffic from I-270 back onto I-70 West was unaffected.