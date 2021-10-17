COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a tourniquet helped prevent further bleeding from a shooting victim’s leg early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim called 911 around 4:55 Sunday morning, saying he was shot and “bleeding out.” When officers arrived at the 1100 block of S. Yearling Rd., they were able to apply a tourniquet to the victim’s right leg to prevent further blood loss.

Police say the victim is declining to pursue felony assault charges at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).