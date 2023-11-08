COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
WWE Smackdown
Nationwide Arena on Nov. 10
- United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashely, The Street Profits, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Brawling Brutes and more when WWE returns to Columbus.
John Mulaney
Palace Theatre on Nov. 12
- Comedian John Mulaney is going back on tour and coming to Columbus with a new hour of stand-up comedy.
John Oliver
Mershon Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19
- The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will perform at Mershon Auditorium on the campus of Ohio State University. John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
‘A Christmas Carol’
Ohio Theatre on Nov. 24-26
- CAPA, in collaboration with Short North Stage, is brining to life a brand-new, original production of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” on the Ohio Theatre stage for Thanksgiving weekend.
‘Kinky Boots’
Short North Stage on Nov. 24-Dec. 31
- “Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.
The Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops
Ohio Theatre on Dec. 1-3
- The Columbus Symphony brings holiday magic to the Ohio Theatre, with the Columbus Symphony Chorus and Columbus Children’s Choir returning to join in presenting the most-loved holiday songs and carols.
Pentatonix | The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year
Nationwide Arena on Dec. 2
- Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix is unveiling their newest holiday album, “The Greatest Christmas Hits,” during the tour, featuring 23 of the group’s top holiday songs along with eight new tracks.
Doja Cat | The Scarlet Tour
Nationwide Arena on Dec. 4
- The popular rapper, singer, and songwriter will be joined by rapper Ice Spice for a Dec. 4 performance at Nationwide Arena. The Monday night concert is her only scheduled date in Ohio, with her tour beginning in late October and finishing in December.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Palace Theatre on Dec. 7
- This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed version of Tchaikovsky’s classic.
‘The Nutcracker’
Ohio Theatre on Dec. 7-23
- A holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students.
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023
Palace Theatre on Dec. 8
- Koz will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singerJonathan Butler and will feature special guests, saxophonist/flutist Marcus Anderson making his debut, and vocalist Rebecca Jade, marking her third time with the tour.
‘Elf’ in concert
Palace Theatre on Dec. 9-10
- Relive the holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s score is played live to picture.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Palace Theatre on Dec. 22-23
- Amid a background of wintery sets and scenery, Holidaze is a family-friendly production with singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer with an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, skippers, acrobatics and more.
Harlem Globetrotters
Nationwide Arena on Dec. 27
- The Harlem Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals on the hardwood at the Schottenstein Center as part of its 2024 World Tour. They will play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Nationwide Arena on Dec. 30
- Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra announced it will have two shows in Columbus on Dec. 30 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour.
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Ohio Theatre on Jan. 2-14
- The winner of 10 Tony Awards, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” features a world of romance, glitz and glamor. Based on the 2001 film, this production is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and is a new musical mash-up, featuring contemporary tracks like “Firework” and “Chandelier.”
‘The Color Purple’
Short North Stage on Jan. 18-Feb. 18
- Spotlight on Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this story. With a score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, “The Color Purple” is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Nationwide Arena on Jan. 22-28
- The seven-day event determines national champions across several skating disciplines and has generated more than an estimated $15 million in economic impact in the host market.
‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1’ in concert
Ohio Theatre on Jan. 26-27
- The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is performing the score to the seventh film in the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.”
Dancing with the Stars: Live
Mershon Auditorium on Jan. 30
- Dancing with the Stars is returning with a brand new show featuring Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.
Disney on Ice
Nationwide Arena on Feb. 1-4
- “Into the Magic” is performing at Nationwide Arena, with hosts Mickey and Minnie who will “bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge.”
‘Come From Away’
Palace Theatre on Feb. 2-3
- Nominated for seven Tony Awards, “Come From Away” follows the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The production is written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by the Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.
Baby Shark
Mershon Auditorium on Feb. 9-10
- Join Baby Shark and his fishy friends on an undersea adventure. To save their beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and the squiddos must dive into action to create a flowstopping, splash-hit Broadwave swimsation.
‘Company’
Ohio Theatre on Feb. 13-18
- This production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy is coming to Columbus after winning five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The show follows Bobbie on her 35th birthday, when all her friends keep asking, ‘Why isn’t she married?’ As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy.