COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

View all the events, festivals and shows in Columbus this summer below.

Ohio Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on May 27

George Strait is headlining the show at Ohio Stadium with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders.

Franklin Park at 6 p.m. on June 3

The family-friendly festival includes the opportunity for attendees to build their own floating lantern.

Dodge Park on June 3

The fifth Chicken and Beer Festival features local breweries, food trucks, live music, more than 50 artisans and more.

McFerson Commons Park from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 10

Wine enthusiasts can expect to taste some of the very best established and up-and-coming wine brands.

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on June 10

The group is performing in Columbus with special guest Bloc Party.

Downtown riverfront from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 9, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11

The 61st festival is featuring more than 225 visual artists, three stages of performances and dozens of food vendors.

The Columbus Arts Festival is one of the most highly acclaimed arts festivals in the nation.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on June 16

The Grammy award-winning duo is performing in Columbus as part of its “Reboot 2023” tour with special guest Scotty McCreery.

Goodale Park from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 16 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 17

Stonewall’s annual Pride Festival and March serve as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser that secures the needed funds to support Stonewall’s community programs and annual operations.

The first Columbus Pride in 1982 was just around 200 people; today the festival welcomes more than 700,000 visitors to central Ohio region.

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on June 17

R&B singer and Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo joins the symphony for his “Symphony with Soul” concert featuring all his hits performed with his band and dancers for one night at the Columbus Commons.

Genoa Park on June 17-18

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to inform the state’s residents that slavery had been abolished – 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Goodale Park on June 23-25

ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park with arts and crafts, community organizations, local vendors and more.

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on July 1

Four-time Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced 12 new dates and locations across the country for his 2023 “It’s All A Blur” tour.

Battelle Riverfront Park, Bicentennial Park and McFerson Commons Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3

The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest, attracting more than 400,000 people annually to downtown Columbus.

Columbus Commons at 7 p.m. on July 9

McBride is performing with special guest Harper Grace. Food trucks and bars will open.

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on July 12

The Michigan rapper is kicking off his global tour in Columbus featuring special guest rapper Cordae.

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on July 15

The pop boy band is performing in Columbus with specials guests Jax and Max.

Scioto Mile from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 21 and 22, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 23

The Summertime tradition offers rib connoisseurs a chance to sample ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more at 20 barbeque vendors, including After Hours BBQ, Chicago Barbeque Company, Fat Boy Q, Texas Outlaw BBQ. An additional 17 food truck vendors will also offer a variety of menu choices.

Ohio Expo Center and State Fair from July 26 to Aug. 6.

The fair is returning in late July with more than a dozen acts performing, including KDZ BOP, Clint Black, Yung Gravy, Ludacris and Styx.

Clint Black

Downtown Columbus on July 28-29

Visit the 5th annual Columbus Food and Wine Festival to get a taste of local restaurants and bars.

Coffman Park on Aug. 4-6

Since 1988, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what the festival calls the “world’s largest three-day Irish celebration.” The festival will feature a number of concerts, Irish dance, shopping and more.

Ohio Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5

The pair are performing at Ohio Stadium, marking the “Two Icons, One Night” tour’s only appearance in Ohio. This is the first time the two have toured together.

Ohio Stadium at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 8

Ohio Stadium will host a hair-banging concert when Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and special guest Alice Cooper perform in Columbus.

Ohio Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12

Wallen is playing Ohio Stadium including special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16

The trio is performing in Columbus with special guest Ben Harper.

Franklin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 19-20

The 12th annual festival is featuring musical act The Liner Notes and The Winnie Cooper Project.

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. Aug. 25

Boyz II Men is performing for free with special guests the Harmonic Soul Band.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25

Multi-platinum singer Barry Manilow is performing in Columbus.

Historic Crew Stadium on Aug. 25-26

This year’s festival includes Flume, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Chris Lake and more.

The Lawn at CAS on Aug. 25-27

This year, Grammy, ALMA, BMI and Billboard Music Award-winning Pitbull will kick off the festivities. Demi Lovato and local sensation CAAMP will highlight Saturday and Sunday’s set lists, which will total 30 acts through the weekend.

Genoa Park on Aug. 26-27

Attendees can hop from vendor to vendor, sampling everything from barbecue and salsa to hot sauce and sweet treats. The festival will also be home to a market with crafters and artisans along with live entertainment and food trucks.

Schottenstein Center at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30

The Grammy-nominated music groups is performing in Columbus as part of its 19-stop “The Last Goodbye 2023 Tour.” The tour marks the second leg of “The Last Goodbye Tour,” which kicked off in 2022.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sept. 1-4

Festival-goers will get an authentic taste of Greece, with hand-made food and pastries, live dance and music, cathedral tours and more.

Ohio Expo Center from Sept. 8-10

Dozens of vendors line the expo center with German favorites like brats, cream puffs and, of course, beer. Throughout the weekend, attendees can watch people compete in a variety of games like the stone throw and keg hold.

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21

Springsteen is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena after the original concert date in March was postponed.

Mayme Moore Park on Sept. 23

The festival us led by Black, indigenous, queer and trans members of the community, and offers an alternative to mainstream Pride celebrations.

Ohio Village on Sept. 23-24

The festival provides a way to connect local coffee roasters with coffee fans from all over central Ohio and beyond.

