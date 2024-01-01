COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As winter weather approaches, coffee is the go-to drink for many. A list of the highest rated coffee shops in Columbus, and its surrounding suburbs, according to Yelp can guide coffee drinkers to some of the city’s most-loved cups of Joe.

Coming in first place is Bada Bean Bada Booze, located at 231 E. First Ave. in Italian Village. On top of coffee and pastries, the eatery serves brunch cocktails and has a full bar. The coffee shop’s website says it has a second location in Harrison West and locations “coming soon” in Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff.

“Cute neighborhood spot with great coffee and drinks, awesome happy hour drink deals and fun ambiance,” one Yelp-user wrote about Bada Bean Bada Booze.

The second highest-rated coffee shop in Columbus is Stonebrick Cafe, located at 999 Bethel Road in the Olentangy Commons neighborhood. The coffee shop serves tea, coffee, frozen lattes and smoothies. Yelp reviews praise the shop’s customer service and “delicious” coffee.

Taking third place is Espresso Air, located at 25 N. State St. in Westerville. The shop is known for its Turkish coffee and pastries, and reviews praise its friendly employees and cozy ambiance.

The fourth highest-rated coffee shop in Columbus is Maudines, located at 77 Belle St. in Franklinton. Located in The Junto hotel’s lobby, the cow-themed coffee shop serves a variety of pastries, baked goods and grab-and-go items.

Coming in fifth place is Winn Winn Cafe, located at 1212 W. Third Ave, in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The coffee shop serves baked goods, sandwiches, tea and coffee.

“Food is as high quality as it gets. Delicious coffee crumb cake and the cookies are HUGE! The customer service is fantastic. Sandwiches are well thought out, each one slightly different in appeal, so there’s a taste for everyone,” one review for Winn Winn Café reads.

Taking sixth place in Columbus’ top rated coffee shops is Café de Nook, located at 175 S. Third St. Downtown. Café de Nook serves coffee, hot chocolate, tea, cold-blended beverages, fruit smoothies and baked goods. Reviews highlight the shop’s Parisian theme, as well as its seasonal options and expansive menu.

The seventh highest rated coffee shop is Third Way Cafe, located at 3059 W. Broad St. in the Hilltop area. The café, serving coffee and tea, is applauded for its “relaxed” atmosphere and its shelves of books visitors can browse.

In eighth place is Koffee Paradise, located at 6308 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg. The coffee shop has an expansive drink menu and a handful of pastry options. Reviews praise Koffee Paradise’s tropical décor, Filipino bakery items and fast and friendly service

The ninth highest rated coffee shop in Columbus according to Yelp is Florin Coffee, located at 874 Oakland Park Ave. in North Linden. The café, serving donuts, bagels, kombucha, coffee and more, has multiple vegan and gluten-free options. Reviews compliment Florin’s friendly staff, “tasty” coffee and its ambience, featuring lots of plants.

Coming in 10th place is Qamaria Coffee, located at 3221 Hilliard Rome Road. The coffee shop is most known for its bakery items, such as its milk cakes and honeycomb bread, as well as its Yemeni coffee. Qamaria Coffee is a chain with locations in Michigan, Texas, Illinois and California – its Hilliard Rome Road shop is currently the only Ohio location.

This list is accurate as of Thursday – Yelp reviews frequently fluctuate.