COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest, Boo at the Zoo, and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

Ohio Expo Center from Sept. 8-10

Dozens of vendors line the expo center with German favorites like brats, cream puffs and, of course, beer. Throughout the weekend, attendees can watch people compete in a variety of games like the stone throw and keg hold.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Oktoberfest)

Freeman’s Farm on Sept. 16 to Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

Zoombezi Bay on Sept. 22 to Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22

CAPA is presenting Disney Concerts’ “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” as part of a 45-city tour offering guests of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

(Courtesy Photo/Disney Concerts)

Jack Pine Studio on Sept. 22-24

This outdoor art show features hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale, with live music and food.

Mayme Moore Park on Sept. 23

The festival is led by Black, indigenous, queer and trans members of the community, and offers an alternative to mainstream Pride celebrations.

Ohio Village on Sept. 23-24

The festival provides a way to connect local coffee roasters with coffee fans from all over central Ohio and beyond.

Nationwide Arena at 8 p.m. on Sept. 25

The original lead singer for Genesis is performing in Columbus on Sept. 25 and in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sept. 27.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Ohio Theatre on Oct. 3-8

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the 2017 Olivier Award-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is coming to Columbus. Following a series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas, this production features lyrics and music from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Oct. 6-29

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more. Take part in the celebration during select weekends in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Ohio Village on Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28

Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.

Schottenstein Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 9

After canceling one of his performances, Drake rescheduled his July 1 concert in Columbus to October. Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016, and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018.

Drake performs during a concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York, Aug. 5, 2016. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Palace Theatre at 7 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 and Oct 12

Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Mershon Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12

The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will perform at Mershon Auditorium on the campus of Ohio State University. John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

(Courtesy Photo/ Live Nation)

Franklin Park Conservatory on Oct. 11-29

The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.

Huntington Park on Oct. 13

The event will feature more than 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as a video DJ on the scoreboard, lawn games and food concessions.

10854 State Route 588 on Oct. 13-15

Celebrating 52 years, the festival is home to handmade arts and crafts, farm contests, local food, and more.

Yoctangee Park on Oct. 13-15

The festival offers a wide variety of vendors, food, live entertainment, inflatables, contests, and much more.

159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 18-21

The four-day celebration features live music, seven parades, and more than 400 booths offering food, retail, games and crafts for sale.

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19

Aldean is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the 41-city headlining tour.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Heritage Park from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 19-22

More than 1,500 pumpkins etched by community carvers light the trail.

Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21

The Grammy-nominated comedian and television host is performing in Columbus, one of 24 new dates added to the best-selling author’s upcoming tour.

(Courtesy Photo/LiveNation)

Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26

An interactive stage show based on a classic game show is coming to Columbus this fall. Contestants will have the opportunity to play and possibly win money, appliances, vacations or even a brand-new car by participating in the popular games from the show including “Cliffhangers” and “The Big Wheel.”

Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27

The Columbus Symphony is presenting Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.

(Courtesy Photo/Disney Concerts)

Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27

The five-time Grammy Award winner is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Short North Arts District on Oct. 28

Known as the nation’s “most elaborate Halloween party,” HighBall features live performances, a costume fashion show, cocktails and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Alliance)

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts and several special events.

Ohio Theatre on Oct. 31-Nov. 5

The Scottish nanny is coming to Columbus in a new musical based on the 1993 film. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the production tells the story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3

The pop-rock band’s Columbus concert is the only date in Ohio for the North American leg of the tour. The U.K.-based band most recently performed in Columbus in May 2019.

(Courtesy Photo/Schottenstein Center and Nationwide Arena)

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21

Springsteen postponed all September concerts after announcing on Twitter he is undergoing treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. The announcement was the second time Springsteen has postponed his Columbus show, after his original concert date in March was rescheduled.