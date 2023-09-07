COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest, Boo at the Zoo, and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.
Columbus Oktoberfest
Ohio Expo Center from Sept. 8-10
- Dozens of vendors line the expo center with German favorites like brats, cream puffs and, of course, beer. Throughout the weekend, attendees can watch people compete in a variety of games like the stone throw and keg hold.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm on Sept. 16 to Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
Zombiezi Bay
Zoombezi Bay on Sept. 22 to Oct. 29
- Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.
‘Encanto:’ The Sing-Along Film Concert
Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22
- CAPA is presenting Disney Concerts’ “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” as part of a 45-city tour offering guests of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.
Glass Pumpkin Festival
Jack Pine Studio on Sept. 22-24
- This outdoor art show features hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale, with live music and food.
Columbus Community Pride
Mayme Moore Park on Sept. 23
- The festival is led by Black, indigenous, queer and trans members of the community, and offers an alternative to mainstream Pride celebrations.
Columbus Coffee Festival
Ohio Village on Sept. 23-24
- The festival provides a way to connect local coffee roasters with coffee fans from all over central Ohio and beyond.
Peter Gabriel | i/o The Tour
Nationwide Arena at 8 p.m. on Sept. 25
- The original lead singer for Genesis is performing in Columbus on Sept. 25 and in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sept. 27.
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
Ohio Theatre on Oct. 3-8
- Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the 2017 Olivier Award-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is coming to Columbus. Following a series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas, this production features lyrics and music from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Boo at the Zoo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Oct. 6-29
- This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more. Take part in the celebration during select weekends in October.
All Hallow’s Eve
Ohio Village on Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28
- Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.
Drake | It’s All A Blur Tour
Schottenstein Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 9
After canceling one of his performances, Drake rescheduled his July 1 concert in Columbus to October. Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016, and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018.
Matt Rife | ProbleMATTic World Tour
Palace Theatre at 7 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 and Oct 12
- Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.
John Oliver
Mershon Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12
- The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will perform at Mershon Auditorium on the campus of Ohio State University. John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Pumpkins Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory on Oct. 11-29
- The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.
Columbus Fall Brew Fest
Huntington Park on Oct. 13
- The event will feature more than 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as a video DJ on the scoreboard, lawn games and food concessions.
Bob Evans Farm Festival
10854 State Route 588 on Oct. 13-15
Celebrating 52 years, the festival is home to handmade arts and crafts, farm contests, local food, and more.
Chillicothe Halloween Festival
Yoctangee Park on Oct. 13-15
- The festival offers a wide variety of vendors, food, live entertainment, inflatables, contests, and much more.
Circleville Pumpkin Show
159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 18-21
- The four-day celebration features live music, seven parades, and more than 400 booths offering food, retail, games and crafts for sale.
Jason Aldean | Highway Desperado Tour
Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19
- Aldean is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the 41-city headlining tour.
The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow
Heritage Park from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 19-22
- More than 1,500 pumpkins etched by community carvers light the trail.
Chelsea Handler
Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21
- The Grammy-nominated comedian and television host is performing in Columbus, one of 24 new dates added to the best-selling author’s upcoming tour.
‘The Price is Right’
Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26
An interactive stage show based on a classic game show is coming to Columbus this fall. Contestants will have the opportunity to play and possibly win money, appliances, vacations or even a brand-new car by participating in the popular games from the show including “Cliffhangers” and “The Big Wheel.”
‘Black Panther’ Live in Concert
Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27
- The Columbus Symphony is presenting Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.
Shania Twain | Queen of Me Tour
Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27
- The five-time Grammy Award winner is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center.
HighBall Halloween
Short North Arts District on Oct. 28
- Known as the nation’s “most elaborate Halloween party,” HighBall features live performances, a costume fashion show, cocktails and more.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts and several special events.
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’
Ohio Theatre on Oct. 31-Nov. 5
- The Scottish nanny is coming to Columbus in a new musical based on the 1993 film. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the production tells the story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.
The 1975 | Still… At Their Very Best Tour
Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3
- The pop-rock band’s Columbus concert is the only date in Ohio for the North American leg of the tour. The U.K.-based band most recently performed in Columbus in May 2019.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band [Postponed]
Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
- Springsteen postponed all September concerts after announcing on Twitter he is undergoing treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. The announcement was the second time Springsteen has postponed his Columbus show, after his original concert date in March was rescheduled.