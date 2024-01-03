COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo to Zach Bryan and Bruce Springsteen, more than two dozen top artists are performing in Ohio’s arenas and stadiums in 2024.

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24

Scott has announced a number of additional tour dates for 2024, including a stop in Columbus.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on March 5

The Playboi Carti show originally scheduled for October 5 at the Schottenstein Center has been rescheduled for March 5.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8

The Celebration Tour will take guests on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.

Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on Oct. 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 21, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on March 2

Dubbed “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times, the five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour with a Feb. 22 kickoff in Grand Rapids, plus stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and more.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 6:30 p.m. on March 9, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati at 6:30 p.m. on March 13, Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 6:30 p.m. on March 26

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring Poppy and Sullivan King.

Dan and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7 p.m. on March 15

Grammy-award-winning singers Dan + Shay are returning to Columbus for their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, four years after their first sold-out stop at Nationwide in March 2020. The 19-city tour kicks off February 29, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina while making several stops in Chicago, Austin and Grand Rapids.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on March 22

Following the success of her 2022 debut tour, “Guts” will be Rodrigo’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7 p.m. on March 23

McGraw boasts 69 Top 10 singles and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks, 73, with songs atop the charts at No. 1. He also has the second most Number 1 albums in the United States. McGraw’s Standing Room Only album was released on Aug. 25 and its title song ranks in the top 10 at Country Radio.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati at 8 p.m. on April 7

The new tour includes eleven show dates in major cities across the US and Canada including Orlando, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Montreal, and Detroit.

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 8 p.m. on April 12

The Columbus concert will be the only one in Ohio but she will have other stops in the Midwest in Detroit and Chicago. The hip-hop star is the first woman to have 100 songs feature in the Billboard Hot 100 list, which includes three different No. 1 songs.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on April 21

The concert was originally supposed to take place on March 9 of this year. It was then postponed to Sept. 21 before he canceled the remainder of his tour for the calendar year “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a September press release.

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on April 20

MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 49 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits.

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on April 30

To celebrate two decades of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’, The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie have joined forces for an unprecedented 20th anniversary co-headline tour.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 7 p.m. on May 30

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announced the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour, a continuation of her highly successful 2023 US arena tour.

Lauren Daigle performs during the 10th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7 p.m. on June 13

The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her albums.

Ohio Stadium in Columbus at 3 p.m. on June 22 and 23

The annual Ohio Stadium event will now play June 23, 2024 in addition to the original June 22 show, marking a two-night event with Grammy-nominated artist Zach Bryan headlining both nights. Bryan, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, garnered more 6.8 billion global steams in 2022 and his debut album, “American Heartbreak,” bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 7 p.m. on July 19

Stapleton is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on July 19, 2024, with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane. The “All-American Road Show” is coming after Stapleton releases his new album “Higher.”

Zach Bryan performs during Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Sept. 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati at 5:30 p.m. on July 25

Foo Fighters’ 2024 stadium dates will mark the band’s biggest U.S. headline shows since the release of “But Here We Are,” which has landed on the best of lists of Entertainment Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, among others.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. on June 27, Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on June 28, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on July 23

AJR will embark on The Maybe Man Tour this spring, a 43-city arena tour across the continent.

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7

Award-winning songwriter Hozier’s most extensive headlining run in North America, The Unreal Unearth Tour, will continue into 2024 adding a whopping 37 new shows.

Hozier performs at OVO Arena Wembley on Dec. 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Schottenstein Center in Columbus at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13

The band will be joined by special guest Pierce The Veil for the performance, which is scheduled to be the penultimate concert as part of the North American leg of the tour.

Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22

The tour will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23

Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.