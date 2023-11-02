COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Japanese hibachi restaurant home to an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet is opening its first central Ohio location.

Tokyo Grill Sushi and Hibachi Buffet is preparing to welcome guests at 8491 Sancus Boulevard near Polaris Fashion Place, across the street from Dadu’s Bakery and Sweets and Trinethra Indian Supermarket. The Polaris site marks the buffet’s expansion into Columbus, with the restaurant operating three locations near Dayton and Cincinnati.

The restaurant’s locations boast all-you-can-eat buffets lined with sushi rolls and hibachi bowls cooked-to-order with a slew of fillings, including various noodles, rice, meats, vegetables and sauces. Customers can also order pre-set menu items, like the Hibachi Shrimp and Chicken Bowl with broccoli and rice.

Poke bowls, sashimi, nigiri, boba tea and a selection of appetizers rounds out the restaurant’s menu, along with Yakisoba, Udon and Lo Mein noodles. Tokyo Grill’s opening date has yet to be announced. Learn more and view the full menu here.