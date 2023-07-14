COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday by offering a dozen donuts for only $0.86 on Friday.

A sign featuring the company logo hangs at the entrance of a Krispy Kreme store. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Customers can purchase up to four dozen original glazed donuts for $0.86 each when also purchasing any other dozen donuts at regular price in store and through the drive-thru. The deal is also available for online delivery and pickup orders by using the code “86YEARS” at checkout.

Krispy Kreme operates more than 350 locations across 42 states, with 10 locations in Ohio. Find your local store and its operating hours below:

Dublin: 3690 W. Dublin Granville Road, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Blacklick: 6990 E. Broad St., open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Hilliard: 1781 Hilliard Rome Rd., open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Polaris: 1021 Polaris Pkwy, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Learn more more about the original glazed dozen deal here, and download the Krispy Kreme rewards app here.