COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday.

Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across the U.S.

The Subway Series is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each:

Cheesesteaks: The Philly, The Outlaw and The Monster.

Italianos: Supreme Meats, Bella Mozza and The Boss.

Chicken: The MexiCali, The Great Garlic and The Champ.

Clubs: All-American Club, Subway Club and Turkey Cali Club.

Subway began expanding its menu last summer with “Eat Fresh Refresh” which saw the addition of more than 20 new ingredients. The restaurant used the added offerings to create the new 12-sandwich lineup.

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” said Trevor Haynes, Subway’s North America president, in a release. “Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better.”

Subway has also introduced a new menu and ordering system. Instead of picking ingredients, guests will say a sandwich number or name and six-inch or footlong. However, guests are still able to order customized sandwiches.

View more details and find a local Subway here.