COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Subway is giving away free sandwiches on Tuesday to celebrate new additions to the menu.

The chain is expanding with “Deli Heroes,” four new sandwiches, and is giving away up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the new lineup to customers across the U.S. who order in-store. The first 50 customers at each location to request a 6-inch Deli Heroes sub will get the sandwich for free.

Customers can also buy one footlong and get one half-off when they order online or in the app, using the code “BOGO50.”

The Deli Heroes lineup includes the following, all served on Italian bread.

Titan Turkey: Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise.

Grand Slam Ham: Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise.

Garlic Roast Beef: Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli.

The Beast: Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette.

The Titan Turkey and Grand Slam Ham feature 33% more meat than traditional subs, and the Beast boasts a half pound of meat. All Deli Heroes subs come with double cheese.

Subway began expanding its menu in 2021 with “Eat Fresh Refresh” which saw the addition of more than 20 new ingredients. The restaurant used the added offerings to create a new 12-sandwich lineup in 2022, “Subway Series.”

“Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches,” said Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America. “This year’s changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich.”

View more details and find a local Subway here.