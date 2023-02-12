COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police continue searching for a suspect they said may be armed and dangerous for his alleged connection to a December 2022 shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus.

Antoine Pruitt

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is issuing an alert for information leading to the arrest of Antoine Pruitt, wanted on one count of felonious assault.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert of nine shots being fired. Officers found the victim lying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim told police that he was being led by Pruitt to an unknown location to be assaulted. Near the intersection of Fremont Street and South Eureka Avenue, Pruitt allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times. Pruitt then ran from the scene.

The victim was admitted to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to Pruitt’s arrest and/or indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.