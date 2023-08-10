COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is gearing up for a historic occasion as it welcomes the nation’s best skaters for the highly anticipated 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The Greater Columbus Sports Commission announced Thursday that individual session tickets for the championships, slated to unfold from Jan. 22 to 28, 2024, at Nationwide Arena, will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. This is in addition to the all-session tickets and other packages that went on sale earlier this summer.

For the first time, Columbus will host these exceptional athletes as they converge to contend for coveted titles across various skating disciplines. Marking a significant competitive milestone, this week-long event not only determines the national champions but also designates who will represent the United States on the global stage, competing in prestigious tournaments such as the Winter Olympics, World Championships and Four Continents Championships.

(Courtesy Photo/The Greater Columbus Sports Commission)

The impressive lineup is expected to include prominent figures like the reigning U.S. and world ice dancing champions, Madison Chock and Evan Bates. In addition, Ilia Malinin, who made history as the first and only skater to execute a quadruple axel in competition, will defend his men’s championship. Isabeau Levito will also aim to uphold her title after a fourth-place finish in the 2023 World Championships.

Along with the announcement of the ticket sales, Linda Logan, CEO & President of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, shared that a number of exciting initiatives are in the works. Collaborating closely with local clubs and U.S. Figure Skating, interactive community events and immersive digital experiences are being developed. For fans, figureskatingcolumbus.com will serve as the ultimate hub to see the championships’ details, explore the comprehensive schedule, delve into the rich history of figure skating in Columbus, and even sign up for volunteering opportunities.

Additionally, to celebrate the eagerly anticipated Aug. 15 ticket release, the city will be graced by the presence of giants in the figure skating world. Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Brian Boitano, alongside Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Men’s Figure Skating Champion Jason Brown will arrive in the capital city for a series of appearances.

Tickets can be purchased at figureskatingcolumbus.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans can also watch live coverage on NBC4.