COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Some of the world’s most famous paintings are on display at the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA). The exhibit features significant works by Vincent Van Gogh and his contemporaries.

“Through Vincent’s Eyes offers a fascinating glimpse into the creative process and how an extraordinary painter like Van Gogh would have been observing and absorbing the cultural milieu around him,” said Nannette Maciejunes, CMA executive director and CEO in a news release.

Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853 – 1890), Roses, 1890, oil on canvas





As visitors tour the exhibit, the Van Gogh works will be displayed on a blue striped section of a wall.

You’ll see Van Gogh’s works and the works that inspired him. One example, in particular, is Édouard Manet’s “Peonies” (1864-65), which in many ways resembles “Roses” (1890), a still life Van Gogh painted with such heavy impasto that, according to one of the artist’s letters, it would take an entire month for the paint to dry.

Van Gogh’s and Manet’s still lifes will be the highlights of a section of the exhibition that also includes a flower painting by Henri Fantin-Latour and still lifes by Jean-Seméon Chardin and Emile Bernard.

Elsewhere in the installation, visitors can view Van Gogh’s “Vase with Poppies” (1886). Digital X-ray analysis of the latter still life has revealed what appears to be a self-portrait of the artist hidden beneath the surface layer of paint.

The exhibit is available between Nov. 12 and Feb. 6, 2022, at CMA. Admission is $18 adults and $9 for seniors and students aged 4 and up Tuesday through Sunday.