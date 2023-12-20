COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teens have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 53-year-old man, Columbus police said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Dec. 6 inside a business in the 3600 block of South High Street. Columbus police said 18-year-old Dionta Davon Hughes, 19-year-old Jamarion Fredrae Evans-Bennett, and a 17-year-old male, all got into an altercation with patrons inside the business. Security staff asked all three to leave as a result.

Outside, Columbus police said a fight began between the three teens and 53-year-old Donald Smith Jr. The suspects then drove away in a red car, and Smith was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries on Monday.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Hughes, Evans-Bennett and the 17-year-old, and all three were charged with murder. No court proceedings had been scheduled for Hughes or Evans-Bennett as of Wednesday, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects unless police are actively looking for them, or they have been charged as an adult.