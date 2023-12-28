COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals after a car crash in southeast Columbus.

Authorities responded to the intersection of South Champion Ave. and East Whittier St. at about 2:28 p.m. on Thursday after report of a crash, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

Two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while the third was transported to Grant Medical Center. Geitter said one is in stable condition, while the condition of the other two remains unknown.