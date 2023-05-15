COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released new video of three people in connection with a robbery and homicide that took place in two months ago on the West Side.

On March 10, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Warren Avenue in the Hilltop. 30-year-old Ronald Smith was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Three days later, Smith died because of his injuries.

Police are looking for three suspects who are believed to have robbed and shot Smith inside his home. Video surveillance shows three people exiting a silver sedan on South Warren Avenue at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brewer with the homicide bureau at (614) 645-2677 or email dbrewer@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.