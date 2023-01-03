Surveillance photos of three people of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in north Columbus on Jan. 2, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Police said a suspect was seen leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Photos released by Columbus police are below.

Shooting persons of interest

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.