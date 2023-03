COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in south Columbus overnight Saturday.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 1500 block of South High Street just after 5:10 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

At least three people were injured in the shooting and were taken to various hospitals in stable condition. No suspect information is known at this time.

This is a developing story. NBC4 will provide further updates when they are confirmed.