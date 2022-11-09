Scene of a shooting on the 1000 block of East 15th Avenue that injured three people on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 1000 block of East 15th Avenue at approximately 9:41 p.m. Police initially reported three victims.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The second victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Police did not release any information on the identities of the victims or any suspect information.

There is no further information available at this time.