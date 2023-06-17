COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after three people were shot early Saturday morning during a party that was advertised by a social media group.

Police say people attended a party at the 800 block of South Harris Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood that was advertised on Instagram by the car group “Ohio Takeover.” Just after 1:30 a.m., multiple people began firing shots which led to three people being hit by the gunfire.

The victims, two men between the ages of 20-22 and an 18-year-old woman, went to Doctors West Hospital on their own before medics took them to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. CPD state all three victims are expected to fully recover. Multiple vehicles were also hit by gunfire, per police.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting or any possible suspects is asked to contact police at 614-645-4323.