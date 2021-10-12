COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people, including a 9-year-old child, were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Alona Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to an apartment complex on Alona Drive early Tuesday morning on a reported shooting. Three adults were injured and transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police say the 9-year-old child was not shot or grazed, but was also treated for minor injures.

Witnesses tell police that a vehicle drove past the apartment building and fired multiple rounds.

There have been no arrests and a suspect has not been identified. Officers on scene continue to investigate.