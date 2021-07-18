Three shot around Short North bar, one critical

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were shot and one was left in critical condition near a Short North bar overnight.

Columbus Police say they were called to the scene — the Seesaw Kitchen and Bar on N. High Street — just before 4 Sunday morning.

One victim was found inside the bar and police say it was one of the employees.

Another person was found outside, according to police. Medics took both of those victims to Grant Medical Center.

There was also a third victim, according to police, but no word on condition.

Police say the shooting had nothing to do with the bar, itself.

Witnesses told police the suspect got away in a black BMW.

Police plan to have the road closed for several hours while they investigate.

