A highway camera shows emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on Interstate 270 in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A string of shootings in the span of one hour Thursday evening have sent four people to area hospitals and restricted traffic on a highway through Columbus.

Officers respond to a shooting in the 5300 block of Valley Lane East. (NBC4 Photo/Dan Hammond)

The first shooting call came in at 6:14 p.m., according to Columbus police dispatchers. Medical crews took two victims to Riverside Methodist Hospital, both in life-threatening condition. Photos showed Columbus police had crime scene tape set up in the area at 7:30 p.m.

The second shooting, reported at 6:26 p.m., happened on northbound Interstate 270 between Broad Street and Hamilton Road. Gahanna police said one person went to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, and lane restrictions on the highway remained in place as of 7:30 p.m.

Emergency crews restrict traffic on Interstate 270 as they work the scene of a shooting. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic map warned of a crash on that stretch of the highway, which is east of John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The victim in a third shooting called and reported it happened around 7:06 p.m. near the Burlington store at 6055 E. Main St., according to Columbus police dispatchers. Medical crews took the victim in that case to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.

Police have not given any indication that the three shootings were connected, nor did they share any information on possible suspects as of Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers also investigated a shooting near the area where the Ohio State Fair is held.