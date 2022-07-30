COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.

According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood Avenue about a shooting at a house party. They found two gunshot wound victims, one in critical condition.

Fairwood Avenue party: woman died

Medics took Ayanta Jarmon, 18, to an area hospital where she died at 4:12 a.m. Another person, 16, was taken to a hospital in a car, where he’s expected to recover.

Police detained several people there, and say they found guns at the scene. They think that someone shot into the crowd of people that were at Fairwood Avenue for a party.

Whitehall shooting

At about the same time, Whitehall officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Country Club Road. Police said they didn’t find any victims, only shell casings when they searched the area.

Shortly afterwards, a man, 48, walked in with a gunshot wound to Mount Carmel Hospital. He said he’d been walking on Country Club Road with his daughter when they heard shots. That’s when the man realized he’d been struck on his left side.

The man is in stable condition after being shot in the ribs, but said he didn’t see who fired the gun, according to the police report.

Shooting near Dirty Franks

Close to midnight, another gunshot wound victim walked into Grant Medical Center. That person told security they had been shot near Dirty Franks on Fourth Street, police said.

However, police told an NBC4 reporter they didn’t find anything more when they searched the area.